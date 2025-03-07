SIAC announce men’s postseason awards, all-conference teams

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SIAC men’s basketball selections, along with its postseason awards, on Thursday.

SIAC coaches and sports information directors voted on the players selected for each team as well as the league’s Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Miles College guard Alvin Miles was named the SIAC Player of the Year while Golden Bears head coach Fred Watson earned Coach of the Year honors. Fort Valley State forward Hassane Diallo earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, Lane guard Elijah Greer Dawson received Newcomer of the Year, Edward Waters forward Myles Hosten notched Freshman of the Year honors while Morehouse guard Cedric Taylor III earned Elite 16 honors.

Miles, a native of Memphis, Tenn., was one of the SIAC’s top 10 scorers this season, averaging 15.9 points per game (10th in the conference). He became the first player in program to earn the league’s top player award since Avery Brown accomplished the feat in 2020. Miles was the only SIAC player this season to score 400 points, grab 100 rebounds and notch 100 assists. He finished with double-figure production in 22 of the Golden Bears’ 26 contests while recording seven games of 20 or more points.

Diallo registered 177 rebounds with 120 coming on the defensive side of the ball in 28 games this season. He also finished second in the league in blocked shots (42) while registering 22 steals and averaging 10.5 points per contest.

Dawson averaged 16.8 points while shooting 44.4% from the field, dishing 3.0 assists and connecting on 76.9% from the free throw line per game in 18 contests this season. Beyond his scoring, Dawson averaged 4.1 rebounds per game while tallying a total of 39 steals and six blocks on defense.

Hosten averaged 8.0 points while shooting 38.8% from the floor and notched 4.8 rebounds in 13 games this season.

Watson registered his third Coach of the Year honors at Miles and the ninth of his career. He led Miles to a SIAC-best 23-3 mark that includes a 19-1 record in conference play and a perfect 12-0 mark at home, the Golden Bears best record inside Knox-Windham Gymnasium in program history.

The complete listing of the SIAC all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.

All-SIAC First Team

Shakur Poteat, Albany State

Alvin Miles, Miles

Walter Peggs, Jr., Miles

Cedric Taylor III, Morehouse

Lavar Miller Jr., Kentucky State

All-SIAC Second Team

Kevin Sesberry, Tuskegee

Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta

Prince Davies III, Edward Waters

Kusamae Draper, Tuskegee

Blaise Wallace, Albany State

All-SIAC Third Team

Steven Lyles, Spring Hill

Shemani Fuller, Clark Atlanta

Corey Trotter, Miles

Aziel Blackwell, Kentucky State

Khalil Genwright, LeMoyne-Owen

All-SIAC Freshman Team

Myles Hosten, Edward Waters

Rocco Lamuno, Spring Hill

Abdoul Sacko, LeMoyne-Owen

Brandon Peters, Morehouse

Christian Gary, Albany State