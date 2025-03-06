Amazon to sponsor biggest HBCU football game

The largest HBCU football game of the year — the Magic City Classic — will now be sponsored by Amazon.

The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be known as the Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola, officials announced on Thursday. McDonald’s was the previous title sponsor.

“This four-year partnership represents a shared commitment to education, diversity and economic growth in our community,” said Perren King, the executive director of the Magic City Classic. “We look forward to working with Amazon to elevate the Classic experience for our fans and the broader HBCU family.”

The Magic City Classic is an annual rivalry game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. (Wali Pitt/HBCU Gameday)

The Magic City Classic has been a staple in Birmingham for more than 80 years, but the last few years have seen a push to get more money to the institutions. Alabama A&M sent promoters a cease-and-desist back in 2023 as terms were re-negotiated. Alabama A&M signed on to receive $1 million when the Bulldogs are designated as the home team, and $300,000 when they are visitors. Alabama State signed a four-year agreement to receive $1.5 million during the years that it is the home team. Adding in $500,000 annually to each of the institutions, the two schools are set to receive an average of $1.5 million over four years.

“Through this partnership with the Magic City Classic, we’re celebrating HBCUs as a legacy of excellence while investing in tomorrow’s leaders,” said Donetta Houser-Sly, HR Director, Amazon North America People Experience & Technology. “This historic game isn’t just about football — it’s about community, opportunity, and the endless possibilities that arise when tradition meets innovation.”