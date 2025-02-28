HBCU football HC inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

MACON, GA | On Saturday, February 22, 2025, Terance Mathis, one of Georgia’s most accomplished athletes, was officially inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Macon. Mathis, currently the head HBCU football coach at Morehouse College, has built a legacy of excellence from his high school days to his professional and coaching careers.

Mathis’ journey to football greatness began at Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia. As a standout multi-sport athlete, he excelled in football, showcasing the talent that would later define his career. His high school performance earned him a scholarship to the University of New Mexico, where he became one of the most dominant receivers in NCAA history.

During his time at New Mexico, Mathis shattered multiple NCAA records, finishing his collegiate career with 263 receptions and 4,254 receiving yards. His dominance on the field earned him consensus All-American honors in 1989, and in recognition of his achievements, he was inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Following his college success, Mathis entered the NFL in 1990, drafted by the New York Jets. He played four seasons with the team before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 1994, where he became a franchise legend. That year, Mathis made history with 111 receptions, making him just the eighth player in NFL history to surpass 100 catches in a single season. Over his eight seasons with the Falcons, Mathis amassed 573 receptions, 7,349 receiving yards, and 57 touchdowns—ranking third in franchise history for both receiving yards and touchdown receptions. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection in 1994.

After retiring as a player, Mathis transitioned into coaching, beginning as the offensive coordinator at Savannah State University in 2011. He later became the head coach at Pinecrest Academy in Georgia, focusing on player development and community engagement. In February 2024, Mathis was named head football coach at Atlanta-based HBCU Morehouse College, where he continues to inspire and mentor young athletes.

Mathis’ induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame marks yet another milestone in his storied career, honoring his contributions to sports in the state. He was recognized alongside fellow inductees such as Marquis Grisson (brother of current Morehouse Head Baseball Coach Antonio Grissom), Tim Hudson, Leo Mazzone, and Dennis Scott during the 69th Annual Induction Ceremony in Macon.

Reflecting on the honor, Mathis expressed gratitude to his family, coaches, and the Atlanta Falcons organization, which celebrated his achievement on social media. “Georgia sports legend, @coachmathis81. Congratulations on your @GAsportsHOF induction!” the Falcons tweeted.

Now leading Morehouse College's HBCU football program, Terance Mathis continues to shape the future of the sport. His induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, along with his previous inductions into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, highlights his incredible impact on the game. It is a testament to his dedication, skill, and lasting legacy in football.