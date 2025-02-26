Champion DII coach tapped to lead HBCU offense under NFL vet

The HBCU football program at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) entered a new era on January 21, 2025, with Terrell Buckley’s appointment as its 19th head coach. Buckley, a former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion, has now recruited Sam Parker from Division II powerhouse Ferris State University to serve as the offensive coordinator. This hiring was first reported by FootballScoop.com.

Sam Parker’s Background and Achievements

Sam Parker joins Mississippi Valley State University after a notable tenure at Ferris State University. A former offensive tackle, Parker began his coaching career at Ferris State in 2016. Over eight seasons, he played a pivotal role in developing one of the most formidable offenses in Division II football. Under his guidance, Ferris State secured multiple national championships, including 2021, 2022, and 2024 titles. The team’s offensive prowess was evident, consistently ranking among the top in various statistical categories. Parker’s expertise in crafting high-powered offenses is anticipated to invigorate the Delta Devils’ performance on the field.

Ferris State’s Offensive Dominance

During Parker’s tenure, Ferris State’s football program experienced unparalleled success. The Bulldogs’ offense, characterized by a balanced and explosive attack, was a cornerstone of their championship runs. The team’s ability to adapt and execute complex offensive schemes made them formidable opponents, leading to sustained excellence in Division II football. Parker’s contributions were instrumental in shaping this offensive identity, and his transition to MVSU is poised to bring a similar level of innovation and effectiveness.

Terrell Buckley and Sam Parker’s collaboration hopes to elevate the HBCU football program in a unique way under the former NFL vet. The combination of Buckley’s defensive acumen and Parker’s offensive ingenuity could position the Delta Devils for a competitive resurgence in the upcoming seasons.

Terrell Buckley’s Appointment at MVSU

Terrell Buckley’s illustrious career began as a standout cornerback at Florida State University, where he set multiple records and earned unanimous All-American honors in 1991. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and enjoyed a 14-season career in the NFL, securing a Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots in 2001. Transitioning into coaching, Buckley has held various positions at Florida State, Akron, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.