Trump administration restores HBCU 1890 funding after pause

Days after Donald Trump’s Administration cut off the 1890 Scholars Program, HBCU students may once again apply for it.

The program gives students from rural and underserved communities a chance to study food, agriculture, natural resources and other related sciences.

The suspension coincided with a funding freeze President Donald Trump’s administration instituted. Administration officials had said the pause was necessary to review whether spending aligned with Trump’s executive orders on issues like climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The Department of Education set aside $19.2 million for the program last October.



That decision late last week was met with opposition in the HBCU world and beyond into the weekend.

A spokesperson for the department said Saturday in an email to The Associated Press that “every scholar — over 300 — regardless of matriculation date, was retained to finish their studies and complete their work with the Department.

The number 1890 in the title refers to the Second Morrill Act of 1890, which established land grants at historically Black colleges and universities. Those include: Alabama A&M, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University, and North Carolina A&T State University.

North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee and founding Chairwoman of the Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus, released this statement concerning the reopening of the program:

“I’m pleased the Secretary has lifted the suspension of and reopened the application for the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program. This program has been in place since 1992, and I hope we can work together to address the real challenges and real opportunities for our 1890s and our HBCUs.”



With four years remaining in this administration, HBCUs across the country are bracing for further challenges. Leaders and advocates will likely continue fighting to ensure these institutions remain resilient in the face of shifting federal priorities.