Former SWAC player gets first HBCU coordinator role

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Tuskegee University is pleased to announce the appointment of O.C. Williams II as the new Defensive Coordinator for the Golden Tiger HBCU football program. Williams brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of defensive excellence to Tuskegee.



Prior to joining Tuskegee, Williams served as the Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Line Coach, and Recruiting Coordinator at Fort Valley State University during the 2022 season. Fort Valley State’s defensive unit evolved into one of the premier defenses in the SIAC from 2022 to 2024, showing consistent improvement each season in key areas such as pass rush, run defense, and forcing turnovers.

Their ability to limit opponents’ scoring and dictate the tempo of games was instrumental in shaping the team’s identity and keeping them competitive in the conference. Stopping the run became a hallmark of Fort Valley State’s defensive identity, with opponents struggling to establish a ground game against their front seven. By 2024, they had developed into one of the best run-stopping units in the SIAC.

The continued improvement of Fort Valley State’s defense was a major reason for their competitiveness in the SIAC. By 2024, they had solidified their reputation as a physical, disciplined, and aggressive unit that dictated games. Their ability to consistently stop the run, pressure quarterbacks, and create turnovers allowed them to control field position and give their offense more opportunities to score.

Before that, he was the Cornerbacks and Special Teams Coach at HBCU Alabama A&M University in 2021. Williams spent four years (2017-2020) at Reinhardt University, where he contributed to four Mid-South Conference titles and an NAIA National Championship runner-up finish.



His tenure at Reinhardt included roles as Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator, Recruiting Coordinator, and Defensive Coordinator. Under his leadership, the defense consistently ranked among the nation’s best, producing multiple All-Conference players and All-Americans. Williams’ coaching career also includes positions at the University of West Florida, University of North Carolina-Pembroke, McPherson College, East Mississippi Community College, and the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.



A graduate of Alcorn State University, Williams played as a defensive back and long snapper. He also played defensive back at Holmes Community College in Mississippi. Williams is set to begin his role immediately, aiming to elevate the Golden Tigers’ defense in the upcoming season.