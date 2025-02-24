HBCU softball program gets first win of season over Big East team

MACON, Ga. | HBCU softball program Alabama State rallied from an 8-3 deficit to knock off UConn out of the Big East conference, 10-8, and give Camise Patterson her first win as the Lady Hornets Head Coach on Sunday.

Sophomore Kohana Pouson (1-3) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Alabama State (1-14). The right-hander went 4.1 shutout innings while giving up two hits, allowing three walks and striking out three.

Offensively, the Hornets were led by senior Leah Richardson, who went 2-for-4 on the day with a home run and two RBI. Junior JaNiyah Boykin compiled a noteworthy performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. Junior Brooke Ramsey also chipped in for Alabama State, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding a double and an RBI for the HBCU.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hornets were trailing 1-0 in the first inning when they first put runs on the board. Alabama State plated two runs when Richardson left the yard with Boykin aboard.

The Hornets lost the lead they built in the first but got back on the board in the fifth, trailing 8-2. Alabama State scored once on an RBI single off the bat of Boykin, which brought the score to 8-3 in favor of the Huskies.

Alabama State kept the Huskies off the board before rallying to snatch a 10-8 lead in the sixth. The Hornets bats heated up in the inning, scoring seven runs, including a one-run single off the bat of Boykin. The score remained 10-8 for the rest of the game as Alabama State held on for the win.

GAME NOTES

» Alabama State’s highest scoring inning was the sixth, when it pushed seven runs across.

» Four Hornets had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Hornets out-hit the Big East Huskies at an 11-10 clip.

» Alabama State went 4-for-7 (.571) with runners in scoring position.

» Alabama State pitchers faced 37 UConn hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out four.

» Richardson led the Hornets at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

» UConn was led offensively by junior Grace Jenkins, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.