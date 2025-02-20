Michael Vick adds to Norfolk State football staff

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State football head coach Michael Vick announced three additions to his coaching staff on Wednesday, officially welcoming Tim Smith, Cedric Quinn Sr., and Wilson Appleton to the 2025 coaching lineup.

Smith, one of two returners from the Spartans’ previous staff, retains his role as Norfolk State’s wide receivers coach. Quinn will serve as the team’s strength and conditioning coach while Appleton will coach cornerbacks.

Smith remains with the Spartans after joining the program prior to the 2024 season. He helped the Spartans score 12 touchdowns through the air, including a 500-yard, four-touchdown season for graduate wideout Jacquez Jones . Smith previously served as the wide receivers coach at Valparaiso, after prior stints at Lincoln University (Pa.) and his alma mater Oscar Smith High School.

Quinn comes to Norfolk State with profound experience amongst several strong HBCU football programs. The Alabama State graduate helped South Carolina State win the 2021 Celebration Bowl as the director of strength and conditioning, before earning another Celebration Bowl victory in 2023 with Florida A&M. Most recently, Quinn served as director of athletic performance at Tulsa.

Appleton became an SEC-Academic All-American as a quarterback at Auburn, before beginning a rapidly rising coaching career. He spent two seasons as the defensive analyst at UAB, organizing the program’s recruiting contact plan and optimizing in-game adjustments under NFL great Trent Dilfer’s leadership.

For complete coverage of Norfolk State Athletics, please follow the Spartans on social media at @nsuspartans (X), /NorfolkStateAthletics (Facebook), @NSUAthletics (Instagram), @nsuathletics (YouTube) or visit the official home of Norfolk State Athletics at nsuspartans.com.