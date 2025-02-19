Gymnastics legend out as coach of first HBCU squad

Fisk University, the school with the first-ever HBCU gymnastics program, is undergoing its first coaching change in program history.

Corrinne Tarver is out as head coach, according to a release by the university. Assistant coach Nuriya Mack has been named the interim coach.

Details of Tarver’s departure were not indicated in the release, but the university noted it will soon begin a national search for the next head coach. Tarver was the first black woman to win an NCAA championship.

“We thank Coach Tarver, who joined Fisk to lead the first HBCU women’s gymnastics program,” the release read. “Under coach Tarver and a partnership with Black Girls Gymnastics, a strong foundation for the gymnastics program was cultivated. Fisk looks forward to a continuation of excellence in academics, athletics, and gymnastics.”

Mack was hired by Tarver as Meet Director and Social Media Manager in 2023 for the program. She has contributed significantly to the team’s success. Nuriya brings a wealth of experience in coaching, athlete development, and event management to the role of interim head coach.

“I am thrilled to lead Fisk’s gymnastics team and continue building upon the team’s success,” Mack said. “It is an honor to guide these student-athletes and contribute to the program’s growth.”

Before joining Fisk, Nuriya served as Lead Coach and Program Director for GYSTARS Gymnastics, where she led competitive teams and directed events such as the Aloha from Memphis and Gymnastics Mobility Meet.

“Fisk has built a strong gymnastics program that has become a beacon of light for the university and young ladies nationwide. The future of Fisk University’s gymnastics program remains bright and dynamic. The university is poised to embrace new leadership and will continue to fervently support our young women who give their all in every competition,” said Valencia Jordan, Athletic Director at Fisk University.