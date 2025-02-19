Schedule set for DeSean Jackson’s first season in HBCU football

DOVER, D.E. – Six home games and a season opener versus The First State rival Delaware highlight head coach DeSean Jackson’s inaugural season at the helm of the Delaware State University Hornets as the program celebrates its 120th season.

The 12-game slate split evenly with six home and six away contests, includes six Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups. The Hornets kick off the season Thursday, August 28 when they head north on Route 1 to face the Blue Hens of Delaware.

Philadelphia Eagles great DeSean Jackson and his Delaware State University squad will officially open their home schedule with back-to-back Saturdays (Sept. 6 and Sept. 13) when they host Coastal Athletic Association member the University of Albany and Division II HBCU program, the Bowie State Bulldogs.

The Hornets will then embark on a three-week road stretch facing regional non-conference foes St. Francis (Sept. 20), Sacred Heart (Sept. 27), and Monmouth (Oct 4). Delaware State University will return for an HBCU Homecoming matchup versus Southern Connecticut State, the first meeting for both programs, on October 11.

Coach Jackson and staff will lead the Hornets into MEAC play when they open on the road versus NC Central on October 25, followed by a matchup that will draw the eyes of the nation when the Hornets host Norfolk State and head coach Michael Vick, pitting two NFL legends across the field from each other.

A final road game at Morgan State (Nov. 8) will be followed by a two-game home stand versus Howard (Nov. 15) and South Carolina State (Nov. 22) to conclude the regular season. Delaware State University football fans should be on the lookout for a special announcement regarding season tickets on Monday, February 24.

Thursday, August 28: at Delaware

Saturday, September 6: vs. Albany

Saturday, September 13: vs. Bowie St.

Saturday, September 20: at St. Francis

Saturday, September 27: at Sacred Heart

Saturday, October 4: at Monmouth

Saturday, October 11: vs. Southern Connecticut St. – HOMECOMING

Saturday, October 25: at NC Central

Saturday, November 1: vs. Norfolk St.

Saturday, November 8: at Morgan St.

Saturday, November 15: vs. Howard

Saturday, November 22: vs. SC State