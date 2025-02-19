Former HBCU football player lands SEC coaching role

According to multiple reports, The University of Texas has hired Mark Orphey as its new safeties coach, bringing a seasoned defensive mind with deep ties to HBCU football. Orphey, a former standout at Texas Southern University, has built an impressive coaching career that now lands him in the heart of SEC country under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

HBCU Roots: Texas Southern Standout

Before embarking on his coaching journey, the Houston native was a three-year starter at cornerback at Texas Southern University, an HBCU program in Houston, Texas. As a defensive back, he earned All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) honors in both his junior and senior years (2009-2010). As an HBCU football player, Orphey developed the skills and football acumen that would later define his coaching style. His time at TSU instilled in him a passion for the game, as well as an understanding of what it takes to develop talent at the collegiate level. Playing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Orphey faced high-level competition that prepared him for the rigors of coaching.

Coaching Journey: From HBCU Roots to the Power Five

Orphey’s coaching career began soon after his playing days ended, with a trajectory that saw him climb through various college football ranks. His early coaching stops included roles at Texas Southern and other smaller programs before gaining experience at higher-profile schools. Over the years, he developed a reputation as a strong recruiter and defensive strategist.

Before joining Texas, Orphey spent time coaching at Rutgers, where he served as the cornerbacks coach. His defensive units were known for their discipline and physicality, earning him recognition among coaching circles. Prior to Rutgers, he also had stints at Mississippi State, Utah State, and Montana State, working with defensive backs and contributing to several successful defenses.

In 2021, Orphey worked in the SEC on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, helping to develop the defensive game plan and assisting with defensive backs. The Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship Game over Georgia, defeated Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic, and advanced to the CFP National Championship Game.

Impact at Texas

With the Longhorns, Orphey will take charge of the safeties, a critical role in Texas’ defensive scheme. Under Sarkisian, Texas has been striving to build an elite defense, and Orphey’s expertise in secondary play will be vital. His recruiting ties, particularly in Texas and the Southeast, are expected to boost the Longhorns’ ability to attract top-tier defensive backs.

Orphey’s journey from Texas Southern to one of the most prestigious programs in college football highlights the growing influence of HBCU football in the broader landscape of the sport. His hiring is another testament to the talent pipeline that HBCUs continue to produce, both on the field and in coaching ranks. As he takes on this new challenge, Texas fans will be eager to see how Orphey molds the Longhorns’ safeties into one of the best units in the SEC and beyond.

Coaching History

2022-2025: Rutgers (cornerbacks)

2021: Alabama (senior defensive analyst)

2019-20: Utah State (secondary)

2017-18: Montana State (secondary)

2014-16: South Carolina (quality control)

2013: South Carolina (defensive graduate assistant)

2011-12: Texas Southern (cornerbacks)