Grambling quarterback discusses HBCU Combine opportunity

]In a recent interview at the 2025 HBCU Combine, Grambling State University quarterback Myles Crawley shared insights into his combine performance and professional aspirations. The event, held at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, provided a platform for athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to showcase their talents to professional scouts and coaches.

Crawley spoke about his excitement for the opportunity, emphasizing how crucial the event is for players seeking to transition to the next level. “It’s a blessing to be here,” Crawley said. “This is something a lot of guys dream about, and to come out here and compete with some of the best talent from HBCUs is an amazing opportunity.”

Reflecting on his preparation, Crawley highlighted the dedication it took to perform at his best. “I’ve been training hard, making sure my footwork is right, my throwing mechanics are clean, and my timing with receivers is on point,” he explained. “I just want to put my best foot forward and show what I can do.”

The Grambling quarterback also acknowledged the challenges HBCU athletes often face in gaining national recognition. “We’ve got talent at HBCUs,” Crawley stated. “A lot of guys just need a chance, and events like this give us that platform to prove ourselves.”

Crawley credited his time at Grambling State for shaping him as a player and a leader. “Playing at an HBCU, you learn resilience,” he said. “You learn to push through adversity and stay focused on your goals, no matter what.”

As Crawley continues his journey toward a professional career, his performance at the HBCU Combine serves as a testament to the skill and determination of athletes from HBCU programs. “I just want to show scouts that I can play at the next level,” he concluded. “Wherever I end up, I’m going to give it my all.”

As of now, specific performance statistics for Myles Crawley at the 2025 HBCU Combine have not been publicly released. However, his physical measurements were recorded at the event:

Height: 6 feet 3.1 inches

6 feet 3.1 inches Weight: 223 pounds

223 pounds Hand Size: 10 1/4 inches

10 1/4 inches Arm Length: 31 3/4 inches

31 3/4 inches Wingspan: 76 5/8 inches

While detailed performance metrics such as the 40-yard dash time or vertical jump have not been disclosed, Crawley’s participation in the combine provided him with the opportunity to demonstrate his skills and connect with NFL scouts. For more insights into his experience and thoughts on the event, you can watch his interview from the combine.