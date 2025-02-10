Philadelphia Eagles had multiple HBCU grads on Super Bowl run

The newly-minted Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have any HBCU players on their roster, but there were several key members of the organization from HBCUs.



Offensive quality control coach Eric Dickerson is a former offensive lineman and assistant coach at South Carolina State University.



Dickerson kicked off his coaching career as a tight ends coach under then-South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough in 2017. After one season with at his HBCU, then he spent three years as an assistant tight ends coach and assistant special teams coordinator at Duke University He coached there from 2018 until being hired by the Eagles in 2021. He was on the staff with the team when it made it to the Super Bowl following the 2022 season but fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tamia Casey is a former Lincoln University cheerleader.

In addition to Dickerson, the Philadelphia Eagles had a pair of former HBCU cheer and dance squad members on its squad.

Tamia Casey cheered for the FeFe’s at Lincoln University from 2015 to 2019, where she became a standout performer and served as the 45th Miss Lincoln University of Pennsylvania during the 2018-2019 academic year, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology.



Meika Cobbs was a member of the Scarlet Lace Auxiliary dance team at Winston-Salem State University. She graduated from WSSU in May 2002.



The Chiefs had a pair of former HBCU players hoping to get their third Super Bowl ring in as many years — Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State) and Bryan Cook (Howard).