HBCU basketball squad handed first conference loss

In a thrilling HBCU showdown at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Alabama State shocked the SWAC by snapping Southern University’s ten-game winning streak with a narrow 82-81 victory. The Hornets’ win handed the Jaguars their first conference loss of the season and tightened the SWAC standings as the race toward the postseason intensifies.

From the tip-off, the game was a battle of wills. Southern University, the SWAC’s top team, showcased its usual dominance early, but Alabama State refused to back down. The Hornets held a slim 39-36 lead at halftime, led by Amarr Knox’s electrifying 26-point performance. Southern fought back behind Cam Amboree’s 17 points off the bench, but Alabama State’s resilience proved decisive in the final moments.

With seconds left, Southern’s late three-pointer cut the deficit to one, but Alabama State held firm at the free-throw line, sealing the win and shaking up the HBCU basketball landscape. Antonio “TJ” Madlock added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, while CJ Hines chipped in 19 points, including clutch three-pointers that kept Alabama State ahead.

The loss was a rare setback for Southern (10-1 SWAC, 15-9 overall), which remains atop the standings but now faces growing pressure from Bethune-Cookman (8-3), Jackson State (7-3), and a trio of 7-4 teams—Florida A&M, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State. Alabama State (6-5) remains in the mix, now just a game back from the pack.

HBCU basketball fans are in for an exciting finish as the SWAC’s top teams jockey for position down the stretch. With Alabama State proving that even the conference’s best can fall, the battle for SWAC supremacy is far from over.