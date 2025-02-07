HBCU set to drop six programs due to lack of resources

Talladega College made headlines last year when it shelved its gymnastics team — the second in HBCU history — after one season. Apparently that was the tip of the iceberg.



The Alabama-based HBCU is dropping several sports due to lack of resources. Men’s volleyball, acrobatics and tumbling, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s indoor track programs are all being discontinued by the fall semester.

“In making these tough decisions, it is essential to note that a feasibility study was not conducted before establishing these programs,” the school stated in a release. “The decision to establish these programs was made in the spirit of fostering a diverse and inclusive athletic environment. However, early on, such studies would have revealed that these programs were not sustainable under present institutional conditions.”

Less than a year ago, Talladega College was making strides in its first season as a program. Freshman Kyrstin Johnson won a national title in April only to see the program discontinued over the summer. She left the HBCU and is now competing at Temple University.

“While the conclusion of these programs is difficult, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing quality education and supporting all students in their endeavors,” the school release said. We extend our deepest gratitude to our athletes, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the programs’ history.”