WSSU grabs HBCU, local transfers in 2025 class

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) head coach Robert Massey unveiled the Rams’ 2025 signing class, bringing in 28 new players as the HBCU looks to strengthen its roster for the upcoming season. The class consists of 18 high school recruits and 10 transfers, reinforcing WSSU’s commitment to a 70/30 recruiting approach while aiming for a CIAA championship.

“We have recruits to address our needs and help us continue to Protect the Legacy,” Massey said.

Transfers Bring Experience to the Rams

The 10-player transfer group includes key additions across multiple positions, highlighted by wide receiver Devontay Deloatch from Livingstone College. Deloatch brings valuable CIAA experience to the Rams’ receiving corps after recording eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in 2024 against them last season. In 2023, he tallied 11 catches for 110 yards at Bowman Gray, proving himself as a reliable playmaker as the HBCU recorded its first win in WSSU’s stadium in decades. His familiarity with the conference and ability to stretch the field should make him an immediate contributor.

Alongside Deloatch, the Rams add Brethan Barnhill (RB, Catawba), JaQuan Kelly (RB, UNC-Pembroke), and Khalil Stimpson (LB, Catawba) to bolster key position groups. Offensive line depth improves with the arrival of Zayvion Davis (ECSU), while defensive line additions CJ Brown (Catawba), Landon Venable (Charleston), and Kyle Williams (Delaware State) add much-needed size and physicality in the trenches.

Incoming Freshmen Bring Depth and Talent

The Rams’ high school signees feature a strong group of offensive linemen, with four new additions, including Delsin Barrett (6’4, 280, Terry Sanford HS) and Carlos Ortega (6’4, 300, Chapel Hill HS). These young linemen will provide future stability up front.

On defense, Zymiere Dempsey (DB, Bertie HS) and Kam Langford (DB, Emerald HS) bring length and athleticism to the secondary, while Davian Lapointe (DL, South View HS) is a powerful force up front.

The Rams also addressed special teams by signing punter Fletcher Gallimore (Mt. Airy HS) and kicker Angel Gomez Corona (Millbrook HS).

With a balanced mix of seasoned transfers and talented high school prospects added to a 7-3 program, WSSU is positoning itself for the 2025 season. The addition of Deloatch and other key playmakers signals that the Rams are gearing up for a strong campaign in HBCU football.