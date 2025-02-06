MEAC champs focus on regional recruiting pipeline for NSD

ORANGEBURG, SC – South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry announced Wednesday (Feb. 5th), the signing of sixteen (16) HBCU football prospects to national letters of intent (NLI) on National Signing Day. The class includes eight (8) transfers and eight (8) newcomers. This year’s class features five (5) signees from South Carolina, seven (7) Georgia, two (2) from Florida, one from Kentucky and one from North Carolina.

Three defensive backs, two running backs, three defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, one quarterback, and one place kicker, make up the 2025 National Signing Day class.

“Go Dogs! It’s a great day to be a Bulldog,” said Berry. “As a staff, we were very intentional about this 2025 signing class as we blanketed the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida to find the right fit of student-athletes for our culture.

“Our coaching staff did an amazing job of building relationships with the coaches in those areas, and from that time, we were able to sign a really good class that we feel super excited about as we prepare for the 2025 season”, continued Berry. “We are pleased with our start, as we signed eight dynamic high school players, as well as eight explosive transfers, all of whom fit our culture, our vision, our discipline as well as our process. “But, we are not done yet! This is only the beginning! Let’s get it. Go Dogs!”

Along with the new recruits, Berry will return All-MEAC performers on both sides of the football, including wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, and defensive lineman Ashaad Hall, who ranked among the top players in the nation at his position.

In his first year at the helm of the Bulldog football program, Chennis Berry became the only coach in school history to guide his team to a conference championship in their first season. Along with making his mark in SC State Football history, Berry earned numerous accolades along the way, among them AFCA Coach of the Year, MEAC Coach of the Year, and a third straight selection to the HBCU Legacy Bowl coaching staff. His achievements included coaching the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year, MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, and HBCU+ National Player of the Year. The Bulldogs finished the season ranked #24 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, and compiled the top academic mark, — a 3.04 overall G.P.A — during the fall semester.