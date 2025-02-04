HBCU makes history with first Women’s Flag Football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- On the afternoon of February 1st, 2025, Huntingdon College played host to HBCU Alabama State University in the first intercollegiate Women’s Flag Football game within the state of Alabama.

Led by head coach Angela Rowe, the Hawks controlled the field on both sides of the ball, passing for 304 yards and forcing 4 turnovers in a dominant 42-0 victory over the Division I HBCU Alabama State Hornets.

Deferring to the second half, the Hawks started strong, forcing a turnover on downs. Huntingdon’s offense took the field on the ensuing possession and wasted no time finding their rhythm. Freshman quarterback Mary Wade Latham completed a strike down the middle of the field to Megan Connor on the Hawks’ first play before finding wide receiver Kelis Russell 22 yards downfield for the first touchdown in program history.

Following two Hornet rushes, Tierra Russell jumped a route, recording the program’s first interception, and took it 49 yards down the field, setting the Hawks up with a first and goal on the other end. It took Huntingdon just two plays to find the endzone again, with Latham completing her second touchdown pass of the quarter, this time to Naimah Rahmaan from 6 yards out, upping the Hawks lead to 12-0 entering the second quarter.

After forcing yet another turnover on downs as the second quarter began, Alabama State University intercepted Latham, nearly taking it the distance of the field to provide the Hornet offense with a first and goal of their own. With their backs against the wall, the Hawks stood strong, with Russell recording her second interception of the half to flip possession back to the Hawks. Huntingdon’s offense would be forced to punt on the following possession, but another turnover on downs for Alabama State held the Hawks lead at 12-0 entering the halftime break.

Starting the second half with possession of the ball, the Hawks wasted no time finding the endzone again, this time on a 59-yard catch and run from Hiryaunna Mays. A successful two-point conversion brought Huntingdon’s advantage to 20-0. Mays followed up with a 23 yard punt return on the following possession to put Huntingdon’s offense back in positive field position for another drive.

For her fourth touchdown throw of the afternoon, Latham connected with Naimah Rahmaan for the second time, this time from 8 yards out, to bring the score to 28-0 midway through the third quarter.

Following another turnover on downs for the HBCU Hornets, quarterback Emily Stricklin led the Hawks on a drive that resulted in yet another touchdown for Rahmaan, raising the lead to 36-0 entering the fourth and final quarter.

Alabama State’s opening possession of the fourth quarter would come to an abrupt end once again, with Ashley Sajous recording the Hawks’ third interception of the afternoon. Stricklin took advantage of the opportunity, finding De’Aysia Williams from 8 yards out to push the lead to 42-0.

As the game drew near, Huntingdon continued to dominate defensively, with Azariah Greer’s interception putting a stamp on the Hawks’ emphatic Women’s Flag Football victory.