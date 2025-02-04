HBCU hoops champs unveil one-of-a-kind championship ring

Howard University secured its second consecutive MEAC basketball Championship in 2024, and to celebrate the achievement, the HBCU unveiled a one-of-a-kind custom-designed championship ring to commemorate their back-to-back conference championships

The ring, designed by Southern Recognition, Inc., features a detachable Bison head pendant, a unique addition that allows players and fans to wear their Howard championship pride in a meaningful way. This innovative design reflects Howard’s legacy, blending tradition with modern craftsmanship to create a lasting symbol of victory.

This exclusive Howard championship ring highlights the team’s historic back-to-back MEAC titles and showcases intricate details that honor the program’s place in HBCU sports history. The detachable Bison head pendant makes it more than just a ring; it is a wearable piece of history that represents Howard’s ongoing pursuit of excellence. Along with the pendant, the ring is engraved with “Back-to-Back Champions”, marking the program’s continued success and solidifying Howard’s place among the top MEAC basketball programs. Every element of the design is carefully crafted to reflect the strength, perseverance, and culture of Howard athletics.

Before this championship run, Howard had not won a MEAC title since 1992. Under Coach Kenneth Blakeney’s leadership, the program has transformed into a dominant force in HBCU basketball, competing at the highest level and gaining national recognition. Howard’s recent success is part of a larger trend of MEAC basketball teams making significant strides in college athletics, as HBCU programs continue to gain visibility, resources, and respect on a national scale.

Beyond being a championship keepsake, this ring also serves a greater purpose. Southern Recognition, Inc., the company behind its creation, has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds back to the Howard University men’s basketball program. These funds will directly support the team’s efforts to build on its championship success, fueling future recruitment, training, and program development. Fans, alumni, and supporters have the opportunity to own a piece of Howard’s championship history, with purchases directly benefiting the Bison’s pursuit of a third consecutive MEAC title.

Howard’s championship victory is more than just a milestone for the university; it represents the continued rise of HBCU athletics. With increasing investment, national exposure, and stronger recruiting, HBCU basketball is gaining the recognition it deserves. Howard’s MEAC championships and the creation of this one-of-a-kind championship ring further solidify the university’s status as a leader in HBCU sports.

Watch the official championship ring reveal below.