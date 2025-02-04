HBCU game ends on insane 3-point buzzer-beater

Norfolk State delivered an instant classic in the world of HBCU basketball on Monday night, securing a dramatic 81-78 win over North Carolina Central in front of a roaring crowd at Echols Hall.

Brian Moore banked in a one-footed 3-pointer with .7 seconds left to give NSU the win over NCCU.

The MEAC showdown showcased the grit and resilience of two historic HBCU programs, but it was the Spartans who found a way to emerge victorious in thrilling fashion.

Trailing by double digits in the second half, Norfolk State (16-8, 5-1 MEAC) refused to back down. Led by Moore’s sensational 19-point performance—17 of which came in the final 20 minutes—the Spartans mounted a furious rally. Jaylani Darden and Kuluel Mading each made crucial plays down the stretch, keeping the home team within striking distance as the final minutes ticked away.

North Carolina Central (10-13, 3-3) appeared to have control, stretching its lead to 78-74 with just over a minute left. But the Spartans responded with timely offensive rebounds, a tough putback from Jones, and a relentless defensive stand that forced a shot clock violation. With 2.2 seconds remaining, Norfolk State had one last chance.

Darden inbounded to Mading near half court, who found a sprinting Moore. In a moment that will be remembered in HBCU basketball lore, the senior guard launched a deep three from the Spartan logo. The ball banked in off the glass as the buzzer sounded, sending Echols Hall into a frenzy.

The deafening celebration briefly delayed the final moments, but after order was restored, Norfolk State sealed the win. NSU head coach Robert Jones praised his team’s resilience, calling the victory a testament to their championship mindset.

“Another hard fought MEAC conference game,” Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones said. “It just showed the resilience that we have. I think championship teams find a way to win, so we found a way to win and hopefully that will bode well for us in the future.”



It was more than just a conference win for Norfolk State —it was a statement.



In a battle between HBCU powerhouses, the Spartans proved that when the lights are brightest, they shine the most.