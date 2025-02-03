Chicago Bears relationship led to interview, says George

Eddie George recently had the chance to interview with the Chicago Bears of the NFL. And even though he didn’t get the job, the current head football coach at Tennessee State speaks positively of his experience.

“The thing about the Rooney Rule is, it doesn’t matter how you get in the room,” George told the Tennessean. “Whether it’s through the front door, backdoor, side door, window or the roof ? if I get in the room, you still gotta deal with me. Then I’ve got to go out there and perform, meaning I’ve still got to interview well.”

The interview wasn’t the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL All-Pro’s first interaction with the Chicago Bears. He previously interned with the franchise as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, giving him a chance to spend time with the franchise’s coaching staff.

“I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to interview (for the head coaching position) had I not had a previous relationship and the respect for it,” George said. “They we’re really pushing for me to come up even when I said, ‘Give me 48 hours to think about it.’ I thought they may say they didn’t have that much time, but they didn’t.”

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was eventually hired for the Chicago Bears job. Eddie George meanwhile will return back to Tennessee State following a 9-4 season, share of the OVC/Big South title and an FCS playoffs appearance.