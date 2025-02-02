NFL assistant joining DeSean Jackson’s staff at HBCU

DeSean Jackson has landed an NFL assistant who played his college ball at an HBCU as Cleveland Browns assistant Nyema Washington is set to join his staff.

Washington is set to join Delaware State as its offensive coordinator, according to 247Sports. Washington spent the last two seasons in Cleveland as the Bill Willis diversity coaching fellow, working with running backs and tight ends.

The former Bowie State quarterback has already seen success at the college level.

Washington’s journey to this position is marked by resilience and dedication. After overcoming a serious cholesterol granuloma cyst on his brain, he returned to play five games for Bowie State, completing 73 of 121 pass attempts (60%) for 992 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions, leading the Bulldogs to the CIAA Championship Game as it emerged as a power in HBCU football.

Following his playing career, Washington began coaching as a student assistant at Bowie State from 2016 to 2017, and serving as a contributing writer for HBCU Gameday. He then served as a graduate assistant at West Virginia State in late 2017 before returning to Bowie State in 2019 as a receivers coach. In 2021, he was appointed offensive coordinator at Wheeling University. The offense averaged 30.5 points per game in 2022.

Now he will be returning back to HBCU football, joining a staff that will be headed by 38-year-old DeSean Jackson. He’s a rising star himself in the coaching world and could soon find himself as a head coach — or back in the NFL.