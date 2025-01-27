Michael Irvin vexed over Deion Sanders not getting Cowboys job

After weeks of speculation and prognostication, Deion Sanders was not hired to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former Jackson State and current Colorado head coach would have become the first-ever former HBCU coach to take over an NFL franchise. While Sanders will be fine continuing on at Colorado, the same might not be said about Sanders’ former Dallas teammate Michael Irvin.

On Friday the Cowboys hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who has been with the team since 2022, giving him his first-ever head coaching position. Afterward, Irvin went to his YouTube channel to show his dismay over Sanders not receiving the job.

“Here’s my issue,” Irvin said. “We lost an opportunity here. I don’t know what happened with Coach Schottenheimer and the Cowboys, but Jerry is a shrewd, shrewd businessman, and this opportunity, I’m shocked he did not see. I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next head coach, and I still stand ten toes down on that push.”

Michael Irvin continued with this:

“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played (Sunday). All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, our enemies on all fronts. And they’re in a position that we haven’t held in 30 f—— years. … We’re losing ground in the NFC. That’s 30 damn years. Forty years is a generation. It was time to bring somebody in here that could shake things up and grab this last leg of Cowboys Nation.

“A third of Cowboys Nation has never felt or lived the glory of a championship story. How the hell can they pass something down when they don’t even know about it? … Worse yet, that generation has seen total domination from a team named the Kansas City Chiefs. So not only are you losing football games over here and opportunities over here and divisions over here, you’re about to get our (America’s Team) moniker snatched off our backs.

Sanders will enter his third season with Colorado this fall after spending two full seasons and the Covid spring season at Jackson State. Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders played together with the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons from 1995-1999.