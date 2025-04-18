Veteran coach, NFL vet, joins rebuilt HBCU football staff

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University football head coach Reggie Barlow announced Friday the addition of veteran HBCU football coach Cedric Thornton to the Tigers’ staff. Thornton will serve as associate head coach and linebackers coach for the 2025 season.

Thornton brings more than two decades of coaching experience to Tennessee State University, including recent roles as defensive tackles coach and special teams coordinator at Alabama A&M, and defensive coordinator at both Grambling State and Alcorn State. He helped build some of the most productive HBCU defenses in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Veteran Leader

Thornton spent two seasons at Grambling State under former TSU offensive coordinator and head coach Hue Jackson, mentoring standout defensive end Sundiata Anderson, who earned numerous SWAC and national honors. He also coached freshman defensive lineman Keyshawn Johnson, a 2023 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-American.

Before his time at Grambling, Thornton played a pivotal role at Alcorn State, helping lead the Braves to two SWAC championships and a pair of Celebration Bowl appearances. Promoted to assistant head coach in 2019, Thornton oversaw a defense that ranked among the FCS leaders in multiple categories, including interceptions (21), turnovers gained (36), fumbles recovered (15), and red zone defense (.689).

In 2018, Alcorn led the nation in sacks (4.0 per game) and tackles for loss (9.5 per game), while finishing in the top 10 nationally in rushing defense, total defense, and red zone efficiency. He also developed multiple all-conference and All-America players, including linebacker Solomon Muhammad and defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole.

Thornton previously served as defensive coordinator at Alabama State, where his 2014 unit ranked among the top 15 nationally in scoring defense, passing defense, and total takeaways. That season, the Hornets held seven opponents under 20 points, including a shutout of Savannah State — the program’s first official shutout since 1994.

His coaching career also includes stops at Texas Southern and in the high school ranks in Montgomery, Ala., and Jacksonville, Fla.

As a player, Thornton enjoyed an eight-year NFL career as a defensive lineman, beginning with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011–15), followed by stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2016) and Buffalo Bills (2017).

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Thornton played HBCU football at Alabama State from 1991 to 1995.