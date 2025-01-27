Super Bowl Bound: Chiefs HBCU products look to make history

The Kansas City Chiefs win over the Buffalo Bills put them back in the Super Bowl, including a pair of former HBCU football stars.



Third-year defensive backs Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams are both headed back to the Super Bowl for the third straight time as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Cook is a safety who started his career at Howard University before finishing up with Cincinnati. The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft. Williams is a cornerback who played his career at Division II HBCU Fayetteville State University.

“It’s a blessing. To be able to do this three years in a row — ever since my rookie year I’ve really been winning. Coming into the league that really is unheard of,” Williams told KSHB after the win. “It’s really hard to put into words how blessed I am to have gotten picked up by Kansas City and to be a part of history right now. I know we’ve got a lot to do, going into New Orleans, but just to e over here right now soaking in the moment — it’s a blessing.”

Both men are part of a rare group of NFL players who have multiple Super Bowl rings. But a win against the Eagles would make them part of the first franchise in history to win three straight Super Bowls — and they would have done it in their first three seasons.

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn’t have imagined coming into this game, doing the preparation that we’ve done and walking out of here with a loss,” Williams continued. “We put in the work, right now it might look like we just keep winning…keep winning…but the things we do behind closed doors — it’s a lot. The preparation that goes into this — it’s a lot.”