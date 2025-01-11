Deion Sanders ‘very interested’ in Las Vegas Raiders job

Deion Sanders has allegedly expressed interest in the head coach opening with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to new report with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a head coach as they have fired head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco following a 4-13 season performance in the 2024 season.



The Pro Football Hall of Famer and current head coach at Colorado has maintained for years, going back to his time at Jackson State, that he wasn’t interested in coaching in the NFL. But in a recent appearance on Good Morning America, he stated that the only way he would coach in the NFL was the opportunity to coach his sons.





The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is likely too low to secure the services of Shedeur Sanders as their next starter. However, the franchise is expected to make a move up to try to put itself in better position. The Tennessee Titans hold the no. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Cleveland Browns have the no. 2 pick. The Yahoo Sports Mock Draft predicted that the Raiders would move up via trade with the Cleveland Browns.



The Browns may not be as interested in passing up a top quarterback now that Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season due to a torn achilles.

Getting Deion Sanders without Shedeur Sanders, by his own admission, isn’t likely to happen. In the meantime, all eyes will be on the Raiders until they make their hire — or a trade.