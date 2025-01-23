Trump executive order already impacting DEI programs for HBCUs

In a move that has sparked widespread reactions, President Donald J. Trump’s recent executive orders have forced the cancellation of the HBCUs and Registered Apprenticeship Mini-Conference, which was set to take place next week. Organized by the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI), the event was designed to showcase the voices and experiences of HBCU leaders and students in the area of workforce development. However, Trump’s new policies targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs have effectively shut down federally funded initiatives like this one.

The executive orders, titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” and “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” were issued on January 20 and 21, 2025. These orders aim to dismantle DEI-focused programs across all federal agencies, including those that provide funding for initiatives benefiting HBCUs. CMSI announced in a statement that they have been directed to cease all work under the U.S. Department of Labor-funded Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility HUB.

The decision comes as part of Trump’s broader push to eliminate what his administration has described as “illegal and immoral” DEI practices introduced under President Joe Biden. According to the text of the executive order, Biden’s DEI programs represented a “public waste” and promoted “shameful discrimination.” Trump’s directive calls for the termination of all DEI offices, equity action plans, and related funding streams within 60 days.



The implications for HBCUs are far-reaching. Many historically Black colleges and universities rely on federal funding to support initiatives aimed at fostering equity and access for their students. By targeting these programs, critics argue that Trump’s policies risk undermining the progress HBCUs have made in preparing students for success in the modern workforce. Advocates of these institutions view the executive orders as a direct attack on their mission to address systemic inequities.



The Rutgers CMSI, which has played a significant role in advocating for HBCUs, expressed disappointment in their statement.



“We were very excited to bring the HBCUs and Registered Apprenticeship Mini-Conference to you next week,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, due to President Trump’s Executive Orders, we have been asked to cease all work under the auspices of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility HUB.” The statement further emphasized the center’s commitment to its mission despite these setbacks, urging supporters to stay tuned for other opportunities funded by private donors.

The orders have also raised concerns about the broader impact on minority-serving institutions (MSIs) and their students. HBCUs, which already operate under tight financial constraints, face losing critical resources that help them address workforce disparities. Many in the academic and advocacy communities worry this could lead to a chilling effect on diversity efforts across higher education.

As the Trump administration moves forward with implementing these sweeping changes, HBCU leaders and supporters are left to figure out how to sustain vital programs in an era of diminished federal support. While the Rutgers CMSI vows to continue its work, the loss of federal funding represents a significant obstacle for institutions committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace.