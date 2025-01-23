Former HBCU coach to take over Atlanta-area high school

A former HBCU coach is headed to the Atlanta suburbs to become a high school coach.



Former Morehouse College head coach Rich Freeman is set to be named the head football coach at Cedar Grove High School in DeKalb County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rich Freeman served as the head football coach at Morehouse College for over 16 years, leaving a significant impact on the institution’s athletic community. During his tenure, Freeman achieved a balanced overall record of 75-75 and led the team to an appearance in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. His exemplary leadership at the prestigous HBCU earned him the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Coach of the Year award in 2018.

In November 2022, Freeman announced his resignation from Morehouse College. Expressing gratitude, he stated, “Kimm and I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire Morehouse Community for embracing and partnering with us to help develop men, while raising our own children on its historic campus for the last 16 years!!”

Following Freeman’s departure, Morehouse College sought new leadership for its football program.In February 2023, the institution announced the hiring of alumnus Gerard Wilcher, an assistant coach from Rice University, as the new head coach. Wilcher, a four-year football letterman at Morehouse, lasted one season and won one game. He was replaced by Terance Mathis, who won one game his first season in 2024.

Freeman’s legacy at Morehouse is characterized by his dedication to developing student-athletes both on and off the field.His commitment to excellence left its mark at that HBCU.