NCAA Division II approves football playoffs autobid

In a landmark decision during the 2025 NCAA Convention, Division II delegates approved a proposal granting automatic playoff qualification (AQ) privileges to all football-sponsoring conferences. Effective August 1, 2025, this move eliminates the existing “earned access” rule, aligning football with other Division II team sports that already provide AQ opportunities.



The measure passed with 60% support, signaling broad approval among delegates. It brings parity to Division II football, which had been the only team sport across all NCAA divisions lacking automatic qualification. The proposal, introduced by the Northeast-10 Conference and co-sponsored by the CIAA, Great Lakes Valley Conference, and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, empowers conferences to determine AQ eligibility criteria.

“This decision ensures that winning a conference championship will mean a guaranteed shot at the national title,” said Darius Satterfield, a student-athlete representative from Elizabeth City State University. “Every football player deserves the chance to compete for a championship after earning their spot on the field.”

Other Legislative Highlights

Delegates also approved six additional proposals, including a significant policy allowing student-athletes in their first collegiate year to compete in up to 30% of the maximum games without using a season of eligibility. This aims to support player development, roster flexibility, and the overall transition to collegiate athletics.

Additionally, a women’s wrestling championship was approved, with the inaugural event set for 2026. Other measures focused on simplifying academic progress requirements, extending civic engagement opportunities, and enhancing medical evaluation timelines.

These changes reflect Division II’s commitment to fostering fairness, academic success, and holistic development for student-athletes. By streamlining regulations and expanding opportunities, the division takes a significant step forward in addressing the evolving needs of its member institutions and athletes.