Philadelphia Eagles legend eyeing stadium for HBCU matchup

As soon as former Philadelphia Eagles stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson were named head coaches at their respective HBCU football programs, the game between their programs took on much more importance.



Jackson, the Pro Bowl wide receiver-turned-Delaware State head football coach, has an idea he thinks can take advantage of the moment.



While speaking with another former Philadelphia Eagles star, LeSean McCoy, on The 25 10 Podcast, Jackson revealed his hopes that the HBCU matchup can be held at the Eagles’ home, Lincoln Financial Field.

“It’s crazy because we play them November 1st — I’m trying to get them at The Link,” Jackson told McCoy.

“That’s at “The Link — it’s gonna go down,” McCoy replied.

Although Delaware State and Norfolk State have played on regular basis for nearly 30 years, the game isn’t necessarily considered a rivalry. Norfolk State only drew a crowd of 3,002 fans in its Nov. 16 win over DSU in a stadium that seats 30k. The previous year’s game in Dover, DE drew 3,467 fans to Alumni Stadium. Since 2013, the two teams have only played in front of a crowd of over 10,000 fans twice — both games serving as Norfolk State’s homecoming.





Then again, neither program was a serious contender for the title during that span as they combined for one winning record (Norfolk State in 2021). And neither program was coached by anyone with as much mass appeal as Michael Vick or DeSean Jackson, who played together with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid.

“It’s gonna be crazy, I can’t wait. I think we’re going to build something special. We’ve been talking too. We’re going to do like a live-stream or something like that give proceeds back to the university or a foundation,” Jackson said. “I’m excited, man, to take on this position. I feel like what he’s gonna build over there in Norfolk and I’m going to build over in Delaware State — I think them two university’s they couldn’t get better guys to lead their universities.”