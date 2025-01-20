HBCU hoops player gets praise from Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders made a splash when he made a surprise appearance at his daughter’s HBCU basketball game on Saturday. Afterward he spoke briefly in the Alabama A&M locker room after the Lady Bulldogs victory over Alabama State.

“Congratulations ladies y y’all did the dog gone thing, Y’all came out tripping a little bit but slowly and surely y’all got it together. Coach had to get in your buts, some of y’all, but you pulled it out,” Sanders said to the team.

Then he pointed out the play of Alabama A&M forward Alisha Wilson, one of the top rebounders in HBCU women’s basketball. She is second in the SWAC averaging 9.9 boards per game.

“You ain’t no joke. You are a dog, I love you,” Sanders said pointing at Wilson.

The two shared a quick hug as her teammates cheered and smiled. Deion Sanders continued on with his address to the team.

“Coach you did the dog gone thing. I like the adjustments you made late, you went to the two bigs at the end, I like that. I’m proud of y’all. I wanted y’all to win because I wanted my baby girl to be happy. She was already mad because I told her I wasn’t coming, she told me she cried today, but she knows I’ll never let her down,” Sanders said.

Alabama A&M is 11-6 overall, with a 4-1 record in SWAC play.

Wilson leads the team in rebounding and blocks and is the third leading scorer, averaging 10.1 points per game.

During the game versus Alabama State, Wilson surpassed career records of 1,000 rebounds, 1,000 points and 100+ blocks.