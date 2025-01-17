Another NFL Star expresses interest in coaching HBCU football

LeSean “Shady” McCoy, the former NFL star, recently sparked excitement with his playful comments about coaching at Howard University. Speaking with confidence and humor, McCoy shared his vision for leading the Howard football program on the 25/10 podcast he hosts with DeSean Jackson, who recently took over as head coach of the HBCU football program at Delaware State. He highlighted the school’s rich history and tradition, saying it would be an honor to coach at the HBCU. McCoy promised to build disciplined players, develop them into great young men, and lead the team to championships. Of course, he couldn’t resist adding his signature humor, saying, “But you got to offer me a lot of money though, uhoh, you feel me?”

LeSean McCoy didn’t stop with his lighthearted pitch for the Howard coaching job. He went on to imagine an even bigger movement in HBCU football, suggesting that other NFL stars like DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick could also take head coaching roles at historically Black colleges. He envisioned himself at Howard, Jackson at Delaware State, and Vick at Norfolk State, calling it a “whole movement.” The idea of NFL legends coaching at HBCUs has fans and alumni buzzing, imagining the impact it could have on elevating the schools’ athletic programs.

While McCoy’s comments were made in jest, they touch on a larger trend in HBCU sports. The success of NFL greats like Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Eddie George at Tennessee State shows how star power can transform these programs. Having big names as coaches can increase visibility, attract top recruits, and bring a winning culture to HBCUs.

Even if McCoy’s idea to coach at Howard University remains talk for now, it’s creating excitement around HBCU football and what’s possible. His comments are a reminder of the talent and potential within these schools. Whether or not McCoy ends up at Howard, the conversation keeps HBCUs in the spotlight and sparks hope for a brighter future in athletics. As McCoy said, “Y’all see what’s going on,” and fans everywhere are paying attention.

Watch the full episode of the 25/10 podcast here.