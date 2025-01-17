HBCU women’s hoops squad ends rivals 35 game win streak

The Texas Southern women’s basketball team secured a significant HBCU women’s basketball victory against Jackson State as they set the tone early en route to a 69-54 home win on Thursday night.

Maintaining an undefeated streak in conference play, the win places TSU at the top of the SWAC standings snapping Jackson State’s undefeated conference record. TSU also ended Jackson State’s 35-game SWAC Regular Season winning streak dating back to 2023 and it marked the first win over JSU since 2019 as JSU had a 10-game winning streak.

Head Coach Vernette Skeete emphasized how having HBCU women’s basketball fans in the gym really gave the ladies some extra juice.

“It feels good to win!,” she said. “Obviously, we haven’t been in this space historically since I’ve been here to beat Jackson State, so that’s been a long time coming so it’s great to pull that off for the fans.”

With the students back on campus for the first time this semester, Texas Southern fed off their energy and started strong, ending the first quarter with a 22-13 lead. The Lady Tigers maintained their momentum in the second quarter and outscored JSU 14-4 over the final six minutes as TSU extended their lead to 41-25.

The third quarter saw continued dominance from Texas Southern, with the team holding a 63-38 lead by the end of the quarter. Jackson State struggled to keep up, despite efforts from their top scorers.

Alaysia Fantroy led the charge with 20 points and six rebounds, while Treasure Thompson contributed nine points and five rebounds.

The Lady Tigers look to stay undefeated in SWAC play as they host Alcorn on Saturday at 3 p.m. inside the H&PE Arena.