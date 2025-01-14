HBCU basketball game goes into triple OT

Jackson State secured a thrilling 103-93 triple-overtime win over Alabama A&M to remain perfect in SWAC play on Monday night in an HBCU thriller.



The Tigers, now 3-0 in the conference for the third consecutive season under head coach Mo Williams, used a balanced effort and clutch execution to outlast their opponent in a game marked by 18 lead changes and 17 ties.

While Alabama A&M’s AC Bryant was sensational with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and six three-pointers, Jackson State countered its HBCU rival with a team-oriented performance. Romelle Mansel led the Tigers with 23 points, adding five rebounds and three blocks to control the paint. Jayme Mitchell Jr. contributed 16 points, including critical baskets in the third overtime, as Jackson State closed the game on a 15-5 run.

The Tigers overcame a poor shooting first half, where they trailed 24-22 after hitting just 30.3 percent of their shots. The Tigers found their rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 45-43 to force overtime. Their bench played a pivotal role, contributing 48 points to keep the team fresh during the grueling 55-minute contest.

Defense was also key for Jackson State, as it forced 19 turnovers and scored 25 points off them. Despite Alabama A&M’s strong rebounding effort, Jackson State capitalized on second-chance opportunities, converting 17 points off offensive boards.

This victory highlights Jackson State’s ability to win under pressure, a quality that has made the HBCU play well down the stretch.

With their depth, defensive intensity, and late-game composure, the Tigers have positioned themselves as a clear contender for the conference title as they continue their strong start to the season.