The Breakfast Club talks to DeSean Jackson about HBCU job

Former NFL star DeSean Jackson popped up on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, chatting with DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, and Jess Hilarious about his new job as an HBCU head coach.

“I can’t get back to go out there and catch touchdowns, so going out there and helping them young kids and training them—it kind of matched that void that I missed from catching touchdowns.”

Jackson, known for his electrifying 15-year NFL career, is now bringing his talent and vision to Delaware State University as the new head coach of the Hornets football team. His move highlights a growing trend of former NFL stars taking the reins at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), following the path paved by figures like Deion Sanders and Eddie George. For Jackson, the decision to step into coaching wasn’t initially on his radar. After retiring in 2022, he spent a year coaching high school football, where he rediscovered his passion for the game.

Jackson said his move to Delaware State isn’t about money—it’s about purpose. Growing up in Los Angeles, he understood the challenges young athletes face in underserved communities.



“Honestly, man, to change young kids’ lives, give them opportunities, give them hope… that was my motivation,” he told The Breakfast Club.



With this mindset, Jackson is ready to take on the challenges facing Delaware State’s football program and elevate the profile of HBCU athletics. His decision to join the Hornets reflects a commitment to making a meaningful impact at an HBCU while inspiring others to rise to the occasion.

Recruiting top talent is an essential part of Jackson’s plan to rebuild the Hornets. HBCUs often face difficulties competing with larger programs for recruits, but Jackson plans to leverage his NFL pedigree and network to attract players who might have otherwise overlooked Delaware State.

“Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders showed a lot of players that are big that you can go to an HBCU, ball out, and still go get the NIL money and do everything and still be successful,” Jackson said on The Breakfast Club. He aims to make Delaware State a top choice for athletes looking for exposure and success.

Despite the challenges of limited resources and facilities, DeSean Jackson’s presence is already bringing a renewed sense of hope to Delaware State. He recognizes that HBCUs like Delaware State have faced hurdles in gaining visibility, but he sees these obstacles as opportunities to create something special.

Speaking about his first impressions of the university, he shared, “When I stepped foot on that campus, it was just like the morale… you could tell the people around just wanted to win.” Jackson also emphasized the importance of pulling together resources to improve the program and discussed potential collaborations with figures like Kevin Hart and Michael Rubin. “Kevin asked me, ‘What can I do? You got a building I can put my name on?’ and I told him, ‘We’ve got plenty of things you can help with,’” Jackson explained.



His relationships with influential individuals provide a unique opportunity to bring additional resources and visibility to Delaware State.

A major part of DeSean Jackson’s vision is rooted in the lessons he learned from legendary figures like Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders, who have both played pivotal roles in his journey. “Deion has always been like a mentor to me. He’s for the culture, and I’ve learned so much from how he’s built programs and inspired players. Jerry Rice taught me about work ethic and what it takes to stay consistent at the highest level,” Jackson reflected during the interview. These influences are evident in Jackson’s commitment to bringing excellence and pride to Delaware State.

Through his leadership and recruiting strategy, Jackson is determined to build a winning culture at Delaware State. He wants to instill a sense of pride in the program and create a path forward for the university to compete on a higher level. By addressing the visibility challenges faced by HBCUs, capitalizing on NIL opportunities, and leading with purpose, Jackson is working to transform Delaware State into a program that can stand toe-to-toe with larger schools. His commitment to mentoring players and creating opportunities for them to succeed underscores his belief in the potential of HBCUs to thrive. “

If you want to be an elite scholar-athlete, it’s certain things you have to do… I know what it looks like, I know what the next level wants,” he emphasized on The Breakfast Club.

DeSean Jackson’s arrival at Delaware State represents more than just a coaching hire. It’s a statement about the power of representation, the potential of HBCUs, and the transformative impact of modern leadership. With his vision, the Hornets are ready to take flight, proving that even in the face of challenges, HBCU football can reach new heights.