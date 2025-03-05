HBCU women claim historic first title

LANGSTON – The No. 17 Langston University Lady Lions made history again, as the HBCU claimed its the first ever Sooner Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament championship in program history by defeating Mid-America Christian 64-54 on Tuesday night inside C.F. Gayles Field House.



The Lady Lions led 18-12 at the conclusion of the first and widened the gap after using a pivotal 10-0 scoring run at the end of the second which included back-to-back three-point buckets from Koreea Kirksey . Langston led by as much as 20 points in the third in the eventual 64-54 victory.



Kirksey finished with a team-high 22 points, Jordan Brown added 13 and Diamond Richardson finished with 11. Jordynn Conner tallied 11 rebounds for Langston.





For their efforts, Brown was named the SAC Tournament Most Valuable Player and Kirksey was named to the SAC All-Tournament team.



In his inaugural season at the helm, head coach Chris Vincent has led the HBCU to their first ever SAC women’s basketball regular season and tournament title while boasting a 29-2 overall record. The 29-win total is the highest win total since the 2007-08 season when Langston finished 31-2 under former head coach and current Director of Athletics Donnita Drain-Rogers .



Langston University (29-2) awaits it’s tournament draw in the 44th Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball Championships which will be unveiled on Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. by the NAIA on their Youtube Channel.