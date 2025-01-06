ESPN extends deal with former HBCU quarterback

ESPN has solidified its commitment to one of its rising stars, former HBCU quarterback Jordan Reid, with a new contract extension. Reid, who played quarterback at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), has quickly become a prominent figure in ESPN’s NFL draft coverage, showcasing his expertise and deep understanding of the game.

Reid will continue to serve as a key member of ESPN’s year-round NFL draft team, providing analysis and scouting insights through ESPN.com and ESPN+. His work includes NFL draft prospect rankings, position rankings, mock drafts, and rookie evaluations. During the draft season, fans can expect to see him on ESPN studio shows and as part of the network’s on-site NFL draft coverage. Reid will also join forces with legendary draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates, and Matt Miller to deliver ESPN’s comprehensive draft content.

Jordan Reid played at quarterback at North Carolina Central after starting his career at Winston-Salem State.

Before joining ESPN in 2021, Reid honed his craft as a writer and scout for The Draft Network. His transition to media followed a successful stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater, NCCU, from 2014 to 2018. During his coaching tenure, Reid helped guide the Eagles to three MEAC titles, demonstrating the leadership and football acumen he developed as a player. From 2010 to 2013, Reid was NCCU’s starting quarterback, setting a school record for completion percentage.

Reid’s journey from the sidelines of an HBCU to the national stage at ESPN is a testament to his dedication and talent. He has become a powerful advocate for HBCU talent, often highlighting prospects from historically Black colleges and universities during his analysis. This extension ensures Reid will continue to bring his unique perspective and passion for the game to ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft.

With Reid’s presence, ESPN remains the go-to destination for insightful and thorough NFL draft analysis, celebrating voices like his that bring depth and diversity to the sports media landscape.