Michael Vick gets commit from former prep Alabama football star QB

Norfolk State University head coach Michael Vick has his first quarterback commitment as an HBCU coach— and its a former Alabama football star from the prep ranks.



Earl Woods III, who started his career at Kennesaw State, has committed to Norfolk State University. He made his announcement via Twitter/X on Sunday.

“Locked in,” Woods tweeted with a photo of him in a Norfolk State jersey, mentioning his new coach.

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback from Hueytown, Alabama, made a name for himself during a stellar high school career.





At Hueytown High School, he earned Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year honors in 2021 after a record-breaking junior season with 3,072 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 2,123 rushing yards with 35 scores. He led his team to the state title game, earning First Team All-State recognition, the Class 6A Back of the Year Award, and a finalist spot for Alabama’s Mr. Football.

His senior year saw continued success, with 1,825 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 1,527 rushing yards with 22 scores. Woods starred in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game, securing a comeback win with his versatility. He had offers from Army, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Austin Peay and Central Arkansas.

At Jacksonville State in 2023, Woods transitioned to the college level, appearing in three games and recording 24 rushing yards. In 2024, he entered the transfer portal, landing at Norfolk State University where he will be coached by Michael Vick.

Listed at 5’10, 180 pounds, Woods isn’t the biggest quarterback around. Then again, neither was Michael Vick. We’ll see what this duo can do in the HBCU ranks.