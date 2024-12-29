Michael Vick gets advice from Super Bowl winners

Michael Vick’s journey into coaching has officially begun, and the former NFL quarterback is already receiving invaluable support and guidance from some of football’s most respected figures. On Sunday’s episode of *Fox NFL Kickoff*, Vick reflected on his new role as head coach of Norfolk State University, expressing gratitude for the mentorship and advice of Super Bowl winner Jimmy Johnson. Vick also received glowing praise from his former coach, Andy Reid, as he embarks on his first head coaching job.

During the broadcast, Vick highlighted a pivotal conversation he had with Johnson, who shared key insights on building a successful football program. “Some of the advice that Jimmy gave me last week was some of the best advice,” Vick said. “Everyone’s been hitting me up like, ‘You’ve gotta do what Jimmy Johnson told you to do.’” For Vick, this advice wasn’t just a passing comment—it became a blueprint for his approach to his new role.

Johnson, who won in college as well as the NFL, emphasized the importance of cultivating a strong organizational culture, a theme that resonated deeply with Vick. “Recruit. Great players, make great coaches,” Johnson advised. “And to create the right kind of culture, you need everybody in that organization—every secretary, every backup offensive guard, everybody. How you do that is through interaction with everyone, because no one likes to be ignored, especially by the leader. And you’re the leader now.”

Michael Vick poses with current members of the Norfolk State football program. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday).

Humbled and energized by Johnson’s words, Vick embraced the responsibility of being the leader. “I’m the guy,” he affirmed, signaling his commitment to his players, staff, and the university community.

Adding to the celebratory moment, Andy Reid, who coached Vick during his comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles, sent a video to Fox NFL Kickoff where he expressed his confidence in Vick’s abilities as a coach and mentor. “Michael Vick, the new head coach of Norfolk State—man, is that school lucky to have you,” Reid said. “Those kids are fortunate to have you and, probably most of all, to learn from you. You will be awesome. You’ll be great for the university.”

Reid’s admiration for Vick extended beyond football. “I love you,” he added, “and I know you’re going to do a great job for them. All the best going forward.”

Vick’s hiring has brought excitement and anticipation to Norfolk State, an HBCU program that has recorded just one winning record in the last decade. As Vick steps into this new chapter, he brings not only his NFL experience but also his determination to inspire young athletes. Known for his electrifying playmaking ability during his NFL career, Vick now faces the challenge of channeling that passion into developing players and building a winning program.

The combination of Johnson’s wisdom and Reid’s unwavering belief in Vick underscores the potential of this new era for Norfolk State football. With their support—and Vick’s dedication to his craft—the Spartans may be poised for a transformative journey under their new leader.