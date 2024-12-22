HBCU WBB program extends school record win streak to 12-0

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-HBCU Xavier University of Louisiana produced a pair of second-half runs Saturday to clinch a 66-59 women’s basketball victory against Paul Quinn and remain unbeaten. The Gold Nuggets — 12-0 overall, 9-0 Red River Athletic Conference and ranked 25th in the NAIA — will break for Christmas, then return to the court on Jan. 2 at Texas College.

The next home game will be Jan. 7, also against Texas College. Paul Quinn (6-7, 5-4) led 32-29 in the 23rd minute after Kayla Webster’s two free throws. XULA then scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good. The Gold Nuggets led 45-41 through three quarters, then opened the final period with a 13-2 clinching run.

“It was a slow start, but we got better,” said Zaria Harleaux, who had 10 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, six steals and a block for XULA. “We figured out the adjustments we had to make and started executing better.” Joy Campbell and Kam Shelley scored 16 points apiece for XULA. Campbell had six rebounds, five assists, and seven steals, and the point guard made a season-best eight free throws. Shelley, the team’s leading scorer this season, has reached double-figure points in every game.

Cierra Taylor scored 15 points and Zaire Brown 13 for Paul Quinn. Adrianna Bolton grabbed 15 rebounds, 12 in the first half. The Lady Tigers’ Canai McPherson entered with a team-leading 16.8 points per game, but the senior guard did not start and was scoreless in three minutes. XULA shot a season-worst 30.8 percent from the floor but made 23 free throws, had 20 steals, and gained 32 turnovers, all season highs.

The Gold Nuggets extended their HBCU women’s basketball program record for most consecutive victories to start a season during the Title IX era. Overall it’s Xavier University of Louisiana’s longest win streak since 14 during the 2021-22 season.