HBCU knocks off No. 7 ranked hoops squad in the nation

In what could be the biggest win of the HBCU basketball season, the Virginia Union University men’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State University, ranked seventh in the nation, 76-60 on Wednesday, December 18, at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.

VUU‘s DJ Mitchell led the way by scoring 28 points while teammate Malachi Dark added 15 points in the win.

Virginia Union’s Che Evans scored 10 points and Jonathan King led the Panthers on the boards with nine rebounds.

“This was a huge win for our team and the program,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler. “Anytime you can beat the #7 team in the country on our home court right before the Christmas break was a very good win. I was very proud of DJ Mitchell today. He did a great job scoring the ball on all three levels. I was happy to get Malachi Dark back from being out the last couple games. He gives us a much needed low post presence.”

Virginia Union (6-7) scored the game’s opening basket but Fairmont State (9-1) responded with a 14-1 run. The Panthers answered with 14 straight points to take the lead by three (17-14) with 9:02 left in the first half.

Fairmont State struggled to get a rhythm on offense while Virginia Union expanded upon its lead with the next eight points to lead 32-23 with 1:33 remaining. The HBCU added four more points to their total and led by 13 (36-23) going to halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, the Falcons quickly got things going on the offensive end with seven consecutive points. VUU responded with a 12-0 run to lead 48-30 just over five minutes into the second half.

The Falcons tried to cut into the deficit but time was not on their side as the final horn sounded. FSU fell by the final score of 76-60.

Virginia Union will now travel to Staten Island, N.Y., to face the Dolphins of the College of Staten Island at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, January 2, 2025.