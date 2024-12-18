Shannon Sharpe represents for HBCU football on All-Century Team

Atlanta, Georgia- Another significant honor has been bestowed upon Savannah State University’s most prolific athlete and alumnus as Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has been announced to the All-Century Team of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The organization made its announcement on Tuesday afternoon at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, as part of the 100th celebration of the annual postseason game. Sharpe joins the likes of Walter Payton and Robert Brazile as HBCU representatives on the team.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is celebrating its 100th year in 2025 and is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. The 100-year celebration features an exhibit and panel discussion at the College Football Hall of Fame taking place on Tuesday, as well as the East-West Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame on Jan. 29, 2025, culminating in the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 30, 2025. For more information on the East-West Shrine Bowl, click here.

A proud native of Glennville, Georgia, Sharpe appeared in the 1990 edition of the collegiate all-star classic, becoming the first and to date only Savannah State football player to play in the game.

Sharpe’s Savannah State career spanned four seasons from 1986-1989, where he completely rewrote the Tiger football record books. Sharpe was a three-time First Team All-SIAC selection, finishing his career with 192 catches for 3,744 career yards, and 40 touchdowns. He still owns Savannah State’s single-season receiving records for yardage (1,312), touchdowns (18) and yards per catch (21.5) set in 1989. Additionally in that season, Sharpe was instrumental in leading the Tigers to a program best 8-1 overall mark, following a 7-3 campaign the previous season in 1988.

In 2013, Sharpe was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame and was inducted into the SIAC Hall of Fame the following year. Sharpe’s #2 jersey was retired by Savannah State University in 2009 in celebration of Shannon Sharpe Day.

Following his HBCU football days on The Marsh, Sharpe embarked on a 14 year in the NFL career, where he was an eight-time Pro Bowler, and won three Super Bowl rings, two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens. When he retired in 2003, he held the all-time NFL record for tight ends in receptions, touchdowns, and total receiving yards. Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sharpe has since entered the media world, where he is fastly becoming one of the most sought after personalities in sports broadcasting. He is presently a co-host of ESPN’s highly rated and critically acclaimed morning sports debate show, “First Take” with Molly Qerim and fellow HBCU alumnus Stephen A. Smith. He is also conquering the new media space as the owner and proprietor of Shay Shay Media. His two podcasts, “Nightcap” with former NFL All-Pro Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and “Club Shay Shay” have received several awards and award nominations for Best Podcast and Best Sports Podcast from several media outlets.