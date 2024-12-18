HBCU football legends named to Shrine Bowl All-Century Team

ATLANTA, Ga. – HBCU football and Jackson State football legends Robert Brazile and Walter Payton were named to the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Century Team on Tuesday morning with the team unveiled at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The duo played together at Jackson State and led the Tigers to the 1972 and 1973 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships before becoming NFL Hall of Famers.

Brazile was named a Sheridan Black College All-American (’74) and First Team All-SWAC (’74), and played in the Senior Bowl the same year. He set a record at his HBCU with 129 solo tackles (’74) and led the conference with nine interceptions (’74) after from tight end to linebacker in 1972. Brazile went on to star for the Houston Oilers (1975-1984) and held the team record for most consecutive games played (147). He finished as the Associated Press Rookie of the Year (’75) and AFC Rookie of the Year (’75) before being named an All-Pro for seven consecutive seasons (1976-82).

Robert Brazile is a member of the Sheridan Broadcasting Network 100-year all-time Black College Football Team (’93) and the Houston Oilers All-Time Team. He is also a member of the Mobile (Ala.) Sports Hall of Fame (’94), SWAC Hall of Fame (’95), JSU Sports Hall of Fame (’03), Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (’05), and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (’07).

Meanwhile, Payton led Jackson State football in nine categories with many still standing during his HBCU football career. He finished his career with 3,563 yards rushing, 6.1 yards per carry, 65 rushing touchdowns, and 464 career points, He also holds the school record with 24 rushing touchdowns in a single season and touchdowns scored in a single game (seven). Payton was named First Team All-SWAC in 1972, 1973, and 1974. He was also named the SWAC Offensive MVP (’74), named to several All-American teams the same year, and was a candidate for the Heisman his senior year. Payton retired as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher (16,726 yards) and led the Chicago Bears to the 1985 Super Bowl. He was a four-time All-Pro, and played in a streak of 176 consecutive games from 1975 to 1986, and was named the UPI Athlete of the Year (’77).

Walter Payton is a member of the JSU Sports Hall of Fame, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (’93), SWAC Hall of Fame (’94), and the College Football Hall of Fame (’96).

The two were drafted during the 1975 NFL Draft in the first round with Payton drafted fourth overall and Brazile sixth overall, the highest drafting of teammates in Mississippi history.