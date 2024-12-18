Hampton to open 2025 football season on road vs HBCU champs

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University has unveiled the 2025 Pirate football schedule. The slate includes six contests at Armstrong Stadium and six road games. Highlights of the schedule include a season-opening HBCU football matchup at 2024 Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State, the traditional Battle of the Real HU against Howard, and the annual Battle of the Bay contest against Norfolk State.

Hampton will open the 2025 campaign on the road at Jackson State on Aug. 30. It’s the first of Hampton’s four non-conference games, all versus HBCU competition. A week later, the Pirates have a home date with Elizabeth City State on Sept. 6. On Sept. 20 Hampton will play Howard in Washington, D.C. in the annual Battle of the Real HU. It will mark the 100th game in the rivalry that began in 1908. The Pirates host longtime rival Norfolk State on Oct. 4 in the Battle of the Bay to complete the non-league schedule.

Coach Trenton Boykin’s team will play at North Carolina A&T on Sept. 13 to open Coastal Athletic Association play. Following the game with Howard, Hampton travels to Elon on Sept. 27. On Oct. 11 Campbell will play at Armstrong Stadium before the Pirates take to the road for a game at Villanova on Oct. 18. Hampton will host Monmouth (Oct. 25), Maine (Nov. 8), and William & Mary (Nov. 15) before ending the season on the road at Rhode Island (Nov. 22).

Hampton will celebrate its HBCU Homecoming on Oct. 25 against Monmouth. Homecoming has been an annual event at Hampton since 1928. The Pirates have a 57-36-3 record in Homecoming games.

2025 Hampton University Football Schedule

Times TBA

Date Opponent 2024 Record Series Record Aug. 30 at Jackson State 11-2 Hampton leads 3-0 Sept. 6 ELIZABETH CITY STATE 3-7 Hampton leads 15-7-3 Sept. 13 at N.C. A&T 1-11 Hampton leads 29-18-2 Sept. 20 Howard * 4-8 Hampton leads 57-41-1 Sept. 27 at Elon 6-6 Elon leads 2-1 Oct. 4 NORFOLK STATE 4-8 Norfolk State leads 30-28-1 Oct. 11 CAMPBELL 3-9 Campbell leads 2-1 Oct. 18 at Villanova 10-4 Villanova leads 3-0 Oct. 25 MONMOUTH^ 6-6 Monmouth leads 4-0 Nov. 8 MAINE 5-7 Series tied 1-1 Nov. 15 WILLIAM & MARY 7-5 William & Mary leads 10-0 Nov. 22 at Rhode Island 11-3 Rhode Island leads 3-0

* – at Washington, D.C.

^ – Homecoming

To purchase Hampton football tickets, go to hamptonpirates.com/tickets