Hampton to open 2025 football season on road vs HBCU champs

December 18, 2024

Courtesy of Hampton Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University has unveiled the 2025 Pirate football schedule. The slate includes six contests at Armstrong Stadium and six road games. Highlights of the schedule include a season-opening HBCU football matchup at 2024 Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State, the traditional Battle of the Real HU against Howard, and the annual Battle of the Bay contest against Norfolk State.

Hampton will open the 2025 campaign on the road at Jackson State on Aug. 30. It’s the first of Hampton’s four non-conference games, all versus HBCU competition. A week later, the Pirates have a home date with Elizabeth City State on Sept. 6. On Sept. 20 Hampton will play Howard in Washington, D.C. in the annual Battle of the Real HU. It will mark the 100th game in the rivalry that began in 1908. The Pirates host longtime rival Norfolk State on Oct. 4 in the Battle of the Bay to complete the non-league schedule.

Coach Trenton Boykin’s team will play at North Carolina A&T on Sept. 13 to open Coastal Athletic Association play. Following the game with Howard, Hampton travels to Elon on Sept. 27. On Oct. 11 Campbell will play at Armstrong Stadium before the Pirates take to the road for a game at Villanova on Oct. 18. Hampton will host Monmouth (Oct. 25), Maine (Nov. 8), and William & Mary (Nov. 15) before ending the season on the road at Rhode Island (Nov. 22).  

Hampton will celebrate its HBCU Homecoming on Oct. 25 against Monmouth. Homecoming has been an annual event at Hampton since 1928. The Pirates have a 57-36-3 record in Homecoming games.

HBCU Hampton University

2025 Hampton University Football Schedule
Times TBA

DateOpponent2024 RecordSeries Record
Aug. 30at Jackson State11-2Hampton leads 3-0
Sept. 6ELIZABETH CITY STATE3-7Hampton leads 15-7-3
Sept. 13at N.C. A&T1-11Hampton leads 29-18-2
Sept. 20Howard *4-8Hampton leads 57-41-1
Sept. 27at Elon6-6Elon leads 2-1
Oct. 4NORFOLK STATE4-8Norfolk State leads 30-28-1
Oct. 11CAMPBELL3-9Campbell leads 2-1
Oct. 18at Villanova10-4Villanova leads 3-0
Oct. 25MONMOUTH^6-6Monmouth leads 4-0
Nov. 8MAINE5-7Series tied 1-1
Nov. 15WILLIAM & MARY7-5William & Mary leads 10-0
Nov. 22at Rhode Island11-3Rhode Island leads 3-0

* – at Washington, D.C.
^ – Homecoming 
