Florida State bringing in former Colorado, FAMU staffer

One year after leaving Tallahassee for Colorado, former FAMU recruiting coordinator Devin Rispress is headed to Florida State.



Rispress confirmed to HBCU Gameday that Mike Norvell has offered him a job as a part of the program’s recruiting staff.



Several folks in Tallahassee have seen former Florida A&M Recruiting coordinator Devin Rispress in Tallahassee this weekend. He has also made several posts on social media from Tallahassee. Rispress was a big part in the success of head coach Willie Simmons’ escalation of the program by securing the talent for the team. FAMU was perfect in the SWAC during the 2023 season with Rispress on the staff and ended the season with the HBCU national title by defeating the Howard University 30-26 in the Celebration Bowl.

“I feel great. I’m a lifelong Seminole fan. I grew up near both campuses. I could sit on my porch and hear the FSU War Chant going on. Being home is something I hoped would happen. I am grateful for the opportunity from coach Norvell. Corey Fuller and I are the only coaches to coach at both FAMU and FSU. I am going to come back home and help coach Norvell build this thing back up,” Rispress concluded.

Shorlty after the departure of Simmons to Duke University in January, Rispress was hired away to the University of Colorado. He was involved in player personnel at Colorado and was a part of the staff that has the Buffs heading to the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against Brigham Young. It was a signal that the Buffaloes were back after struggling for several seasons.

Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell has completely revamped the program with offensive and defensive coordinators.

Rispress may be brought in to counter the tactics Simmons may employ as the new coach of FIU. Simmons was announced earlier this month as the new head coach of the struggling Panthers. Florida State can ill-afford to lose talent to FIU as it is already a highly competitive market to attract athletes. Rispress brings a rock solid reputation for attracting and signing talent from Florida and across the country.

Rispress came to FAMU after formerly serving as an assistant coach at Gadsden County High School under head coach Corey Fuller.