HBCU fires football coach after two seasons

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) has parted ways with head football coach Kendrick Wade after two seasons, according to reports from Football Scoop. Wade, an alumnus of MVSU, leaves with a 2-21 overall record. Despite the struggles, his tenure included a historic HBCU upset—a victory over Florida A&M that ended the Rattlers’ 23-game home winning streak.

Wade, who returned to MVSU in January 2023, was the 18th head coach to lead the Delta Devils. Known for his exceptional recruiting and motivational skills, Wade inherited a program in need of rebuilding. His first season saw the team produce two All-Americans and a finalist for the Jerry Rice FCS Freshman of the Year Award. Tight end Jaxson Davis and defensive back Omar Emmons earned All-American honors, while quarterback Ty’Jarrian William garnered national attention for his performance.

Prior to taking over at MVSU, Wade had built a reputation as one of the nation’s top wide receiver coaches. His coaching journey included successful stints at Delta State University, where he helped lead the team to an explosive offensive season and an 11-2 record in 2022, and Fort Valley State University, where he developed NFL talent like Shemar Bridges. Wade’s experience extended to Briar Cliff University and multiple high school programs, where he consistently elevated offensive playmakers.

As an HBCU graduate, Wade’s ties to MVSU and his passion for developing talent made his hiring a significant moment for the Delta Devils. However, the challenges of competing in the highly competitive Southwestern Athletic Conference proved insurmountable.

While the wins may have been few, Wade’s impact as a recruiter and developer of young talent underscores the complexity of coaching at the HBCU level. MVSU now begins the search for a new head coach to lead the program forward.