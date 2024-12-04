HBCU football continues to dominate FCS attendance in 2024

HBCU football remains a vibrant part of the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) landscape, drawing passionate fan bases and delivering thrilling matchups. Among the top-performing schools, Jackson State University leads the pack with an average attendance of 27,213, according to NCAA statistics. This powerhouse program exemplifies the enduring legacy and excitement of HBCU football, driven by its storied history and fervent fanbase.

Alabama State also shines among the top five FCS attendance teams, ranking fifth with an impressive average attendance of 18,868. The Hornets’ strong showing highlights the deep pride and commitment of their supporters, further solidifying their reputation as a premier HBCU program.

Within the top 10, two more HBCU schools make a significant impact. Southern University ranks seventh, averaging 18,463 fans per game, while Florida A&M secures the ninth spot with 17,043 attendees. Both schools are celebrated for their rich traditions and dedicated alumni networks, which contribute to their success and vibrant game-day atmospheres.

North Carolina A&T finished with two sellouts, including the home opener against historic rival Winston-Salem State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Beyond the top 10, HBCU programs continue to demonstrate their influence in college football. Norfolk State (average attendance: 14,544), South Carolina State (13,962), North Carolina A&T (13,265), Alcorn State (11,408), and Grambling State (11,334) all rank within the top 20 in attendance. This ranking further showcases the depth and passion of HBCU fandom. These programs consistently draw loyal supporters, fostering strong community ties and preserving long-standing traditions.

The impact of HBCU programs in the FCS is undeniable. Teams like Jackson State, Southern, and Florida A&M lead in attendance. They also represent the heart and soul of college traditions. These schools and their devoted fanbases ensure that HBCU football remains a cornerstone of the sport’s identity. From pre-game tailgates to halftime performances, HBCU fandom is more than just numbers. It’s a celebration of community, culture, and excellence. This spirit continues to captivate audiences across the nation.