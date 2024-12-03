Veteran HBCU baseball coach takes over DII program

Savannah, Georgia-Savannah State University Athletics has announced the hiring of Florentino “Tino” Burgos as the new head coach of the Tigers’ HBCU baseball program.



Burgos comes to “ The Marsh” with a wealth of experience as a head coach, with his most recent post coming at Florida Memorial University, where he spent eight seasons, leading the Lions to their most successful era of baseball in program history. “Becoming the head baseball coach at Savannah State University is more than an opportunity, it’s a calling to lead, inspire, and elevate young men both on and off the field,” remarked Coach Burgos. “Together, we will build a culture of excellence, resilience, and pride that represents the very best of Tiger Nation.”



During Burgos’ tenure at the Miami Gardens, Florida-based HBCU, the FMU baseball program developed into one of the best baseball teams among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and grew to be a highly competitive program in The Sun Conference, often referred to be the toughest baseball conference in the NAIA.

In 2023, Burgos won the Black College World Series championship, defeating fellow SIAC school Albany State 5-4 in the title game.



“We are excited to have someone of the caliber of Tino Burgos to lead our baseball program,” remarked SSU Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki. “Our search for a new coach required us to do a deep dive to find someone who will continue the success of the program, and I am confident that we have found that person in Coach Burgos.”

Burgos takes over a Savannah State team that finished 2024 with an impressive 31-17 overall record and represented the SIAC at the 2024 NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament.



In addition to the many FMU players selected for the Sun Conferences’ All-Conference Team since 2018, more than 10 FMU players have received the Sun Conferences’ All-Academic Team honors each year, demonstrating the culture of academic excellence that Burgos has established.

In 2019, FMU Baseball achieved a No. 1 ranking in the Black College Nines National HBCU Baseball Poll for the first time in their history and Burgos was named HBCU Coach of the Year by Black College Nines. That year, FMU finished the season tied for third in the Sun Conference and reached the Sun Conference Tournament for the first time in over 15 years.