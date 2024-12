SWAC all-conference headlined by 11 from Jackson State football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024 Football Postseason All-SWAC selections on Tuesday morning. The all-conference teams were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. In order to be considered for postseason awards a student-athlete must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of team games played this season. Jackson State football led the league with 11 selections, followed by Alabama State (8), Florida A&M (7), Alabama A&M (6), Alcorn State (6), Bethune-Cookman (4), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3), Grambling State (2), Texas Southern (2), Prairie View A&M (1), Southern (1) and Mississippi Valley State (1).



A complete listing of all-conference team selections is listed below.





2024 All-SWAC Football Team Selections



All-SWAC First-Team Offense

Quarterback: Daniel Richardson, Florida A&M

Running Back: Irv Mulligan, Jackson State

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: D’Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Charles Davis, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: JaVonnie Gibson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Wide Receiver: Nathan Rembert, Mississippi Valley State

Tight End: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State



All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Joshua Nobles, Jackson State

Linebacker: Andrew Jones, Grambling State

Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Alabama State

Linebacker: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State

Defensive Back: James Burgess, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Amon Scarbrough, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Ke’Vric Wiggins Jr., Jackson State

Defensive Back: MJ Hinson, Texas Southern



All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez, Prairie View A&M

Punter: Anthony Frederique, Bethune-Cookman

Return Specialist: Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State

Long Snapper: Avery Salerno, Jackson State



All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State

Running Back: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State

Running Back: Dennis Palmer, Bethune-Cookman

Offensive Lineman: Ronald Brown, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Desmond Daniels, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: Christon Love, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Evan Henry, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Kirk Ford Jr., Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Keenan Hambrick, Alabama A&M

Wide Receiver: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M

Tight End: Koby Gross, Florida A&M



All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: James Ash, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Keelan Cox, Texas Southern

Defensive Lineman: Dorian Wesley, Alabama A&M

Defensive Lineman: Jaden Hardy, Grambling State

Linebacker: Cortez Andrews, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Jaden Kelly Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Defensive Back: Delvon Gulley, Alabama A&M

Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Edwin Summerour, Alcorn State



All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State

Punter: Matt Noll, Jackson State

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Clayton Thomas Jr., Bethune-Cookman