HBCU to face perennial volleyball powerhouse in NCAA tourney

Delaware State University’s women’s volleyball team is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years, continuing its rise as a competitive HBCU force in collegiate volleyball. The Hornets will take on top-seeded Penn State in the first round on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Delaware State earned its spot in the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Howard University in the MEAC Championship on Nov. 24. The win, which extended their season-ending winning streak to six matches, showcased the team’s determination and poise under pressure. The Hornets finished the season with a 17-13 overall record and an 11-4 mark in MEAC play.

Leading the charge for Delaware State is senior outside hitter Gerren Tomlin, who paced the team with 359 kills and an average of 3.26 kills per set. Middle blocker Martyna Kmuk added 209 kills, a .232 hitting percentage, and 51 blocks, while setter Paige Ahakuelo contributed 546 assists, demonstrating exceptional court vision and playmaking ability. Defensive specialist Morgan Allen has also been a key contributor with 225 digs and 31 aces.

The Hornets will face a significant challenge in Penn State, a perennial volleyball powerhouse with a 29-2 record (19-1 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions secured the top seed in their bracket and entered the tournament on a six-match winning streak. Despite the tough opponent, Delaware State is no stranger to competing on big stages, having made the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Delaware State and Penn State in women’s volleyball, providing the Hornets with an opportunity to showcase their growth and represent HBCU excellence on a national stage. With a balanced lineup of experienced players and rising stars, Delaware State aims to embrace the challenge and continue building its legacy.

Regardless of the outcome, the Hornets’ second NCAA Tournament appearance is a testament to the program’s steady development and resilience, cementing Delaware State as a team to watch in collegiate volleyball.